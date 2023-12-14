Russia opens new language center in Africa

The project’s aim is to increase collaboration between Russian and Malian educational organizations

A Russian language and culture center was launched at the University of Literature and Humanities (ULSHB) in Bamako, Mali on Wednesday.

Called Russian Space, the center was organized in a collaboration between ULSHB and the Patrice Lumumba Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, known as RUDN University.

At the opening ceremony, an agreement on strategic cooperation between Russian and Malian universities was signed.

The center will provide an opportunity for new ideas, talents, and projects, the rector of RUDN, Oleg Yastrebov, said.

“The work of the center will serve not only language and cultural education, but will also become a driving force for the emergence of new ideas, talents and common projects,” Yastrebov said.

According to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the center will offer permanent Russian language instruction and support for admission to all Russian universities.

The Russkiy Mir Foundation (‘Russian World’) had previously reported that Mali had announced the task of establishing a strategic partnership with Russia in education, as mentioned by Minister of Education and Science Burem Kansai. Russian language programs for both children and adults will be established by the new center, which will also organize scientific, educational, and methodological projects and educational activities.

Three Russian pre-university training centers have already been opened in Africa: the Bethel International School in Nigeria, The Copperbelt University in Kitwe, Zambia, and the International University of Management in Windhoek, Namibia. There are also specialized classes available at 12 universities in in Zambia, Angola, Gambia, Nigeria, Namibia, Tanzania, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, and Cameroon.