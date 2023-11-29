icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Nov, 2023 16:47
HomeAfrica

African country taps one of world’s biggest diamond mines

The Luele deposit could help Angola double its annual production
African country taps one of world’s biggest diamond mines
FILE PHOTO: Miner carries bags filled with excess earth to clear the concession and expose the diamond-rich layers near an Angolan village. ©  Olivier Polet / Corbis via Getty Images

Angola has officially opened its new Luele diamond mine, the biggest in the country and one of the world’s largest by estimated resources. The deposit is likely to double the country’s annual production.   

The 600-meter-deep deposit is in the northeastern Lunda Sul Province, and is expected to yield 628 million carats of diamonds over a projected 60-year lifetime.  

Angolan President Joao Lourenco and minister of mineral resources, oil and gas, Diamantino Azevedo, attended a ceremony on Monday to mark the start of operations by the Luele Mining Company.  

“The production of this mine will contribute to a significant increase in diamond production in Angola,” Azevedo was quoted as saying.    

Experts have cautioned, however, that the Central African country is commencing its $600 million project at an inopportune time. Global demand for diamonds has been hit by high interest rates in the US, home to 55% of world demand, as well as by weak post-pandemic recovery and competition from lab-grown gems. 

“You can’t delay opening a mine, but I think it’s opening at a terrible time for diamonds,” said Richard Chetwode, a diamond industry consultant.  

READ MORE: G7 Russian diamond plan will devastate African miners – regulator

Demand for rough diamonds has been muted in recent months. India, where 90% of the world’s rough gems are cut and polished, has asked global miners to halt selling diamonds in order to manage the backlog of stocks. 

However, it’s believed that the Luele project could provide additional budget revenues to inflation-hit Angola and attract more investment in the country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas?
Jihad from the deep: Can Israel handle this secret advantage of Hamas? FEATURE
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame?
Russia seizes the initiative: Has the Ukraine conflict entered its endgame? FEATURE
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Possible peace?
0:00
25:3
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies