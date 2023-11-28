icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US ‘blind’ to Ukrainian terrorism – Zakharova to RT
28 Nov, 2023 11:24
HomeAfrica

West should ‘do more to build friends’ – ex-Nigerian minister

The only way to achieve world peace is to get everyone on the same page, Mustafa Bello told RT
West should ‘do more to build friends’ – ex-Nigerian minister
Mustafa Bello, chairman of the Invest-in-Northern Nigeria Limited. ©  RT

Mustafa Bello, chairman of a special purpose investment vehicle to foster regional development in Nigeria, shared his take on Western sanctions and their effect on Russia in an exclusive interview to RT on Monday.

Speaking to RT during the International Forum Primakov Readings in Moscow, Bello, who has previously served as Nigeria's minister of commerce and headed up the country's commission to promote investment, said the effects of sanctions on any country can be “devastating.” 

He also pointed out what Russian President Vladimir Putin has said about developing a plan to achieve independence, saying that he believes that “this has placed Russia on the path of that independence.” 

“If one door closes, normally another one opens, and that’s what we are seeing, even with the sanctions regime in place.”  

Bello offered some advice to the West “to do more to build friends than actually encouraging people to be adversaries.” He explained that world peace can only be achieved if everyone reaches common understandings. Creating divisions and partitions are not the right path, the chairman of Invest-in-Northern-Nigeria Limited added.

READ MORE: Nigeria to join BRICS in next two years – FM

“The West can try to convince” but cannot force others to accept its point of view, he argued. The world is “getting out of that phase of use of force to stop you from doing what you want to do,” Bello concluded.  

The Primakov Readings, an annual forum that brings together experts in the fields of international relations and economics, concluded on Tuesday.

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world
Camera, action: Moscow woos Bollywood with a soft power weapon of the new, multipolar world FEATURE
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region
New Jerusalem: US and Israeli solution to the Palestine problem risks a new major war in the region FEATURE
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save
The green scam: How electric vehicles harm the environment that they’re supposed to save FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
On the campaign trail again – one year out
0:00
24:55
Almost 1 billion people are starving: Why is world hunger spiraling out of control?
0:00
28:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies