Nigeria to join BRICS in next two years – FM

The African nation sees membership as a way to make its voice heard on the global stage

Nigeria intends to become a member of the BRICS group of nations within the next two years, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar.

The move is part of the Nigerian government's efforts to ensure representation and influence on the global stage, Tuggar explained, according to the outlet.

He added that the West African nation is open to joining any alliance with constructive, well-defined goals.

“Nigeria has come of age to decide for itself who her partners should be and where they should be. Being multiple aligned is in our best interest,” the diplomat was quoted as saying.

The group of major emerging economies currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates were all invited to join the BRICS in August. The six nations are to officially become members in January.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Diana Mondino, senior economic adviser to Argentina’s president-elect, announced that the country has no plans to join BRICS on January 1.

Mondino told Sputnik Brazil that it is unclear how Argentina would benefit from joining the group, but the government will analyze its potential advantages.

However, Nigeria – which is also pushing to join the G20, comprising the world's largest economies – believes that being part of BRICS would offer it economic and political leverage.

“We need to belong to groups like BRICS, like the G20 and all these other ones because if there’s a certain criteria, say the largest countries in terms of population and economy should belong, then why isn’t Nigeria part of it?” the Nigerian diplomat told Bloomberg.

Africa's largest economy has previously expressed a desire to join BRICS, but has yet to submit an official application.

Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima, who represented Abuja at the recent BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, stated in August that the government must consult with the National Assembly and the Federal Executive Council before applying for membership.