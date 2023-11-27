icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Nov, 2023 10:27
Africans must radically alter conditions - South African minister

Naledi Pandor made the statement at the annual Cape Town Conversation forum
FILE PHOTO: South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor speaks to the press in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2023. ©  Mandel NGAN / AFP

Africa has not yet seen the full socio-economic benefits of partnerships with major economic powers, even as the Global South’s aspirations for a new world order advance, South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation said on Saturday.

Minister Naledi Pandor made her remarks in an address at the Cape Town Conversation, a forum where thousands of delegates gathered last week to discuss issues relating to global governance.

“What these partnerships have not done, they have not resulted in an increased industrial capacity in Africa, in wider access to energy, [or] in access to smart manufacturing,” Pandor claimed.  

The minister said she believes Africa must insist that existing partnerships generate exactly these things and that “this is what will make Africa free.” “Without these elements, our partnerships are partnerships of supplication and not partnerships for true development,” she explained.

According to Pandor, African leaders must become more discerning when selecting their business partners.

“We need, as Africa, to develop new terms for our relationships and to ensure that we achieve objectives that radically alter our conditions.”

She also noted that the African continent is receiving less attention due to current global tensions and conflicts. “In our current state, there are 20 conflicts underway. We have had a recent resurgence in coups, especially in our West African region,” Pandor reminded her audience. 

The South African said the continent is starting to go backwards from its previous gains in democratization. “We also see a worrying decline in democratic practices and in institution-formation for the public good,” she added.

The Cape Town Conversation, held in the South African port city, ended on Sunday. The event is an annual platform that provides an opportunity to discuss important and relevant questions, including challenges faced by the Global South.

