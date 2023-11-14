Russian education exhibition opens in Cairo

Moscow continues to build humanitarian ties in the region and is also set to host an event in Tunisia

More than 20 Russian universities showcased their educational programs at a special exhibition launched on Monday in the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to the Russian House cultural center.

Among the participants were prominent institutions such as the Higher School of Economics and the National Research Tomsk State University, Russian House said in a Telegram post.

The cultural center is a representative of federal agency Rossotrudnichestvo, which is tasked with building international humanitarian ties.

High school students, parents, teachers, and graduates were all welcomed at the Cairo exhibition. Attendees had the opportunity to explore educational programs and receive advice from university representatives, as well as ask questions.

Marat Gatin, head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Egypt, said that despite the challenging geopolitical situation, Egyptians still find Russian universities appealing.

Sherif Ged, chairman of the Egyptian Association of Graduates of Russian and Soviet Universities, noted that Egyptians who have received diplomas from Russian universities are in demand among employers.

The exhibition moved on to the city of Alexandria on 14 November, where it will be held at the Higher Institute for Tourism, Hotels, and Restoration.

Earlier this month, Russia’s Kazan Federal University (KFU) announced that Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi had signed a mandate to establish a branch of the institution in Cairo.

Elsewhere, Russian House recently announced on Telegram that Tunisia will host an inaugural exhibition, ‘Education in Russia for Tunisia 2023’, on November 16-17. The event will introduce visitors to Russian educational programs and university projects, as well as informing them about admission details and the study process.