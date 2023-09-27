icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Sep, 2023 11:34
HomeAfrica

African country to make Russian cars – envoy   

Ethiopia is set to open a factory to assemble Lada automobiles, the country’s ambassador has said
African country to make Russian cars – envoy   
©  Sputnik/Valery Melnikov

Ethiopia is planning to open a production line to assemble Russian Lada cars for the African market, the country’s ambassador to Russia, Cham Ugala Uriat, told the TASS news agency on Tuesday.   

The diplomat noted that the cars will be manufactured in Ethiopia and may be shipped onward to other African countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya, and Somalia.  

“We will see Russian Lada cars in the neighboring countries in the near future as they [Avtovaz] have already signed a contract with an Ethiopian company,” he explained. Lada, which remains the top-selling brand in Russia, makes a range of SUV models suitable for the African market.  

The development comes as Ethiopia is set to join the BRICS group of emerging economies – which currently comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – along with fellow newcomers Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The new memberships will take effect on January 1, 2024.   

READ MORE: Major upturn in Russia’s new car sales

Economists expect Ethiopia’s entry into BRICS to boost its economic growth. The East African country boasts one of the fastest growing economies on the continent and has a burgeoning middle class.  

Meanwhile, its low manufacturing cost base could help keep costs down for Russian carmakers while also providing access to the developing African market.    

According to the envoy, other Russian automakers “are showing interest to go to Ethiopia for the construction of assembly lines.” Two other Russian car manufacturers are currently in talks with Ethiopia about doing so, he revealed.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural 'isolation': Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural 'isolation': Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Cultural 'isolation': Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia
Cultural 'isolation': Dozens of musicians from all over the world celebrate the art of music in Russia FEATURE
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’
Remember, no colonialism: Why Russia did not participate in the ‘Scramble for Africa’ FEATURE
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia
The nightmare returns? A deadly new bat-borne virus is spreading through Asia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Zelensky – American hero?
0:00
24:27
Ensouling cities? Pyotr Ivanov, sociologist, civil engineering laboratory
0:00
28:37
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies