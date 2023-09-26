icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Sep, 2023 15:28
African country resumes imports of Russian wheat

Morocco will receive the first grain cargo after supplies were stopped due to Western sanctions on Moscow
Combines harvest wheat in a field owned by the 'Svetlolobovskoye' farming company in the vicinity of the village of Kurgany, Novoselovsky district of Krasnoyarsk region, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin

Morocco has resumed imports of Russian wheat for the first time since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict, Asharq News reported on Tuesday.

The first cargo is expected to arrive in the North African country within days, the outlet said, citing grain traders.

Two Russian ships each carrying 30,000 tons of wheat set sail from one of the country’s ports last week and are heading to Morocco, the outlet reported. Russian wheat supplies are expected to replenish grain stocks in the North African country following the decline in local production due to the dry season.

The kingdom stopped importing wheat from Russia early last year after Moscow was cut off from the SWIFT financial messaging system, which made it difficult to pay for supplies directly through Moroccan banks.

Last year, Western restrictions on Russia disconnected the country’s key banks from Belgium-based SWIFT, which facilitates banking transactions around the globe. A number of Russian lenders are also subject to blocking sanctions, which ban international financial institutions from cooperating with them.

READ MORE: ‘Exceptional’ Russian harvest lowers global wheat prices – FT

Morocco has recently found ways to bypass SWIFT in trade with Russia by resorting to intermediary banks, according to Asharq.

“Morocco remains a key Russian trade and economic partner in Africa. In a geopolitical context marked by worsening energy and food crises, such a partnership is particularly important,” the Russian ambassador to Rabat, Vladimir Baibakov, told TASS news agency earlier this month.

He noted that Russia, a major wheat exporter, is ready to sell grain to Morocco at a competitive price.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

