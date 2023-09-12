icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
West destroying global economic system – Putin
12 Sep, 2023 12:01
Africa benefiting from ties with Russia – economist 

The continent wants to see more Russian businesses invest, an African expert has said
Africa benefiting from ties with Russia – economist 
©  Getty Images/Tim Martin

Percy Morapedi Koji, Vice-President of the Africa Economic Leadership Council, emphasized Russia's significant role as a key partner, facilitating trade, investments, and cooperation across various sectors on the continent in an interview with RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Monday. 

He noted that trade relations between African nations and Russia are based on understanding and mutually beneficial conditions.   

“Russia is one of the countries that we're looking to build even closer relationships with. The increase [of cooperation] in everything from trade to tourism will help attract more Russian entrepreneurs to South Africa. We would like to see more Russian companies in South Africa and vice versa,” Koji added.   

READ MORE: African free-trade alliance considering common currency

At the forum, the economist held meetings with representatives of Russia’s biggest lender, Sber, and other companies. He noted that Western sanctions against Russia could open trade opportunities for African countries.   

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 10 to 13. It was created as a platform for dialogue with businesses on development issues in Russia’s Far East and for promoting regional investment.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

