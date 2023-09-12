Africa benefiting from ties with Russia – economist 

The continent wants to see more Russian businesses invest, an African expert has said

Percy Morapedi Koji, Vice-President of the Africa Economic Leadership Council, emphasized Russia's significant role as a key partner, facilitating trade, investments, and cooperation across various sectors on the continent in an interview with RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Monday.

He noted that trade relations between African nations and Russia are based on understanding and mutually beneficial conditions.

“Russia is one of the countries that we're looking to build even closer relationships with. The increase [of cooperation] in everything from trade to tourism will help attract more Russian entrepreneurs to South Africa. We would like to see more Russian companies in South Africa and vice versa,” Koji added.

At the forum, the economist held meetings with representatives of Russia’s biggest lender, Sber, and other companies. He noted that Western sanctions against Russia could open trade opportunities for African countries.

The 8th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 10 to 13. It was created as a platform for dialogue with businesses on development issues in Russia’s Far East and for promoting regional investment.

