5 Sep, 2023 13:27
Africa’s voice on climate has been sidelined – analyst

The views of African nations on global carbon emissions have until now been disregarded, Nehemiah Kimani told RT
Two young Kenyans walk past an African Climate Summit decorative logo while waiting for the opening session to start during the Africa Climate Summit 2023 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on September 5, 2023. ©  Luis Tato / AFP

African nations have high expectations for the Africa Climate Summit, currently underway in Kenya, a financial analyst and lecturer in international trade told RT on Monday.

Until now, countries on the continent “have not had a good platform to express their displeasure” about the global impact of carbon and other planet-warming emissions, which are mostly coming from the major industrialized countries, Nehemiah Kimani said.

The summit, running from September 4 to 6 in Nairobi, gives countries the opportunity to show how the continent “has been oppressed and has been affected negatively by the emitted gasses globally,” and how funding should be allocated to curb such emissions, the analyst said.

The event – organised jointly by Kenyan President William Ruto’s government and the African Union – began with a Ministerial session on Monday, as more than a dozen heads of state arrived.

The gathering is also attended by US Climate Representative John Kerry, European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen, and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

