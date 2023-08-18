icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 Aug, 2023 17:30
African civil organizations demand removal of US company from climate summit board

Western governments and organizations have hijacked the event to advance a pro-West agenda and interests, activists claim
African civil organizations demand removal of US company from climate summit board
President of Kenya William Ruto ©  Ihsaan Haffejee / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

More than 400 civil society organizations have written to Kenyan President William Ruto, urging him to “reset the focus” of the upcoming Africa Climate Summit to reflect the interests of the continent.

In a joint petition, the group expressed “grave” concern about the inaugural event, which is scheduled for September 4–6 in Nairobi, Kenya, claiming it has been hijacked by Western governments and organizations “hell-bent on pushing a pro-West agenda and interests at the expense of Africa.”

The activists have asked the Committee of African Heads of State and Governments on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) to remove American company McKinsey from the summit’s organizing board. In exchange, they demanded the formation of an African-led expert group to help reshape the conference’s plan.

Even more worryingly, the agenda of the summit has been unduly influenced by US-based consultancy firm McKinsey and Company. The lead of African officials and ministers has been pushed on the backburner,” the petition read.

On Thursday, Kenya’s leader, who is the chairperson for the CAHOSCC, announced that the conference would explore and champion the continent’s renewable energy opportunities and future while offering a platform to maximize opportunities for African-led climate solutions.

Africa needs sustainable electricity to draw investors – energy campaigner

In an interview with RT on Thursday, Odhiambo Oyoko, who leads the forum for civic participation in governance, said while the event is an “African summit offering African solutions,” local organizations seeking involvement and input have been excluded.

We are concerned about some of the organizations like McKinsey and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” he said, explaining that they are “pushing an agenda” of “so-called market approaches to climate change issues, which I think we oppose.

McKinsey isn’t an accountable organization,” Oyoko insisted.

