icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Aug, 2023 19:05
HomeAfrica

Niger coup shows wind of change blowing in Francophone Africa – expert

France and other former colonial powers must accept a shift in power on the continent, a former Nigerien official has told RT
Niger coup shows wind of change blowing in Francophone Africa – expert
Niger, Agadez, Door of the desert, The Great Mosque build of mud, 16 century, Friday prayer ©  Getty Images

The political situation in Niger should teach France and other Western countries, including the US and UK, that Africa cannot be taken for granted, a former Nigerien foreign affairs officer, Iliyasu Gadu, told RT on Thursday.

According to Gadu, a wind of change leading to a decline in western hegemony is “blowing across French-speaking Africa and West Africa” and must be accepted by Paris and other former colonizers.

Last month, Niger’s presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and seized power, prompting anti-French protests from thousands of people who supported the move.

The new military government accused France on Wednesday of violating its airspace and releasing dangerous terrorists. The coup leaders previously accused the former colonial power of plotting a strike to free Bazoum.

Paris has denied the allegations, claiming that it flew a plane into the capital Niamey in accordance with an agreement with the Nigerien army.

The coup in Niger on July 26 has triggered aid cuts from partnering countries, including France, Germany, and the US.

Despite being sanctioned by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is considering military intervention, the new authorities have rejected both regional and international pressure to release Bazoum and restore democratic order.

In an interview with RT, Gadu said he believes ECOWAS is acting at French behest by threatening to intervene militarily in Niger.

READ MORE: All-Africa war possible – ex-presidential aide

He argued that while France has oil and mineral concessions in its former colonies that benefit it at the expense of the local people, it “cannot go in and intervene or force change.”

“So at the moment, they want ECOWAS to do that,” he said, adding that “force and intervention will not help” to resolve the unrest in Niger.

Gadu said he views the willingness of neighboring states to get involved in the Sahel country as being “not in the interest” of ECOWAS, but in the interest of Paris.

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist
A world without Russia: How hundreds of thousands of citizens have become convinced that their country doesn't really exist FEATURE
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of theft
0:00
25:47
Is Gen-Z difficult to work with?
0:00
26:48
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies