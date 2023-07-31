icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2023 18:40
HomeAfrica

Niger junta arrests more government officials – presidential party

President Bazoum's party says six high-ranking members have been detained by the military
Niger junta arrests more government officials – presidential party
Supporters of the Nigerien defence and security forces gather during a demonstration outside the national assembly in Niamey on July 27, 2023 ©  AFP

The junta in Niger has arrested four ministers, a former minister, and the head of overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum's party, the Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS), AFP reported on Monday, citing a statement from the political group.

Earlier on Monday, Oil Minister Mahamane Sani Mahamadou, Mining Minister Ousseini Hadizatou, and the leader of the PNDS's national executive committee, Fourmakoye Gado, were all detained according to the PNDS.

The party also claimed that Interior Minister Hama Amadou Souley, Transport Minister Oumarou Malam Alma, and Kalla Moutari, an MP and former defense minister, had been detained earlier.

Bazoum has been in detention since Wednesday, when members of his security detail seized power.

"After the president was detained last week, the putschists went on the attack again and carried out more arrests," the PNDS said, demanding their “immediate release.”

France planning strikes to free ousted president, Niger junta says
Read more
France planning strikes to free ousted president, Niger junta says

The arrests coincide with a directive by the newly formed military council (CNSP) requiring all "former ministers and directors of institutions" to return vehicles in their custody "no later than Monday" at 12pm local time to the various ministerial departments and directorates.

The regional West African bloc, ECOWAS, has issued strong condemnation and punitive measures in response to Wednesday's coup, imposing both financial and economic sanctions on Niamey.

Germany announced the suspension of financial aid and cooperation with Niger on Monday, becoming the latest Western power to do so in the aftermath of last week's putsch.

Last week, the European Union, which had allocated €503 million ($554 million) from its budget to improve governance, education, and sustainable development in Niger over 2021-2024, also cut financial and security support to Niamey.

France, which said its embassy was attacked by thousands of junta supporters on Sunday, has suspended development aid and budget support actions in its former colony.

On Sunday, the junta accused France of plotting a military strike to free Bazoum.

Paris has yet to respond to the accusation, but has stated that it recognizes Bazoum as the only legitimate authority in the West African country.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies