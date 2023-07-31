icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Jul, 2023 12:34
HomeAfrica

France planning strikes to free ousted president, Niger junta says

One of the coup leaders claims Paris has sought and obtained permission to “intervene militarily” in the country’s political crisis
France planning strikes to free ousted president, Niger junta says
Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane reading a statement on national television on July 31, 2023. ©  ORTN - Télé Sahel / AFP

Niger’s deposed government has authorized France to conduct strikes on the presidential palace in order to release President Mohamed Bazoum, the military junta that seized power last week claimed on Monday.

The junta had earlier warned against foreign attempts to free Bazoum, who has been held hostage at the palace since Wednesday, when the putsch took place.

In a statement on Monday, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, one of the coup leaders, claimed that France, an ally of the country in fighting jihadist insurgencies, has been seeking a means to “intervene militarily” in the situation.

France, with the complicity of certain Nigeriens, held a meeting at the General Staff of the National Guard of Niger to obtain necessary political and military authorizations,” Abdramane stated.

According to him, Nigerien Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou and Maj. Midou Guirey, commander of the national guard, both cleared Paris to “carry out strikes.

Regional bloc threatens Niger with military action
Read more
Regional bloc threatens Niger with military action

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the coup and demanded the release and reinstatement of the democratically elected Bazoum, vowing that Paris will back regional powers in imposing sanctions on the coup leaders.r

The coup in Niger is the latest in a series of military takeovers in former French colonies, with similar events happening in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in recent years amid a surge in anti-French sentiment.

Thousands of supporters of Niger’s junta demonstrated in front of the French embassy in Niamey on Sunday to protest the former colonial power’s alleged meddling in the country’s affairs. The protesters burned French flags and ripped off a plaque with the inscription “Embassy of France in Niger,” according to French newspaper Le Monde.

Macron said on Sunday that attacks on France and its interests in the West African country would not be tolerated and would be met with an immediate response. Paris announced on Saturday that it had suspended, with “immediate effect, all its development aid and budget support actions in Niger.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a 15-member regional bloc, has imposed economic and financial sanctions and warned that if Niger’s coup leaders do not reinstate Bazoum within seven days, it will authorize the use of force. France said it “welcomes the decisions taken by the ECOWAS heads of state” for an “immediate return to the constitutional order in Niger under President Mohamed Bazoum.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’
‘Africa is fighting, Africa will win’: How Soviet art supported the decolonization of the ‘Dark Continent’ FEATURE
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine
Zelensky’s ‘cannon fodder’: The strange lives and pointless deaths of foreign mercenaries fighting in Ukraine FEATURE
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home
India’s quest to bring antiquities back home FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Who owns your DNA?
0:00
26:2
Sweden joins NATO
0:00
27:24
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies