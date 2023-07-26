‘African solutions needed for African problems’ – diplomat to RT

The continent must be more introspective to agree on how to move forward, says the daughter of anti-apartheid activists Oliver and Adelaide Tambo

The African continent must realize that what happens within it is more important than what happens outside of it, South African diplomat Nomatemba Tambo told RT in an exclusive interview.

Speaking with RT’s Moussa Ibrahim ahead of the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Tambo – who is the daughter of renowned anti-apartheid activists Oliver and Adelaide Tambo – insisted that while it’s good for the African continent to cooperate with other countries, it is also necessary to recognize that each African state has its own unique challenges and realities.

“We need to be more introspective,” Tambo said. “It’s wonderful to have relationships with other countries, but we need to say ‘African solutions for African problems’, not ‘Western solutions for African problems’.”

The diplomat also believes it is important to communicate with Africa’s youth in order to secure the continent’s future. “A nation that does not care about its youth does not deserve its future,” Tambo said, quoting her father and emphasizing the need to make sure young people who feel despondent, voiceless and hopeless understand that politicians care about them.

Asked if African youths would be able to utilize the diplomatic strategies of their forefathers as opposed to engaging in radicalism to protest against injustice, Tambo claimed that “there is nothing wrong with young people having extreme views and holding them with passion.”

“The thing is to take that passion, intellectualize it and make it work for you. Make it useful for your community,” Tombo said.

The diplomat insisted that “talking” was also the only way to overcome the harsh economic realities and deep political divisions that many African countries are faced with and emphasized the importance of establishing dialogue and building relationships.

“It’s all about communication. If you don’t talk, then you cannot understand anything about anybody,” she said.

Watch Tambo’s full interview, where she also comments on educating African youths on the history of their continent, as well as what the African Union hopes to achieve in the region.