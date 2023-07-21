icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ex-Donbass militia commander Strelkov remanded in custody
21 Jul, 2023 16:32
HomeAfrica

Armed groups attack medical teams in Sudan – agency

Healthcare charity Doctors Without Borders says death threats and assaults are endangering its operations in the country
Armed groups attack medical teams in Sudan – agency
Khartoum, Sudan. ©  AP Photo/Marwan Ali

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Friday that armed men continue to target its teams in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, endangering its humanitarian efforts in the country, where fighting has raged since mid-April.

The medical charity said 18 of its staff were attacked on Thursday while in a convoy transporting medical supplies to the Turkish Hospital, one of the last two healthcare facilities operating in South Khartoum.

After arguing about the reasons for MSF’s presence, the armed men then aggressively assaulted our team, physically beating and whipping them, as well as detaining the driver of one of our vehicles,” MSF said in a statement.

The driver was later released but the vehicle was stolen, according to the aid organization. The incident occurred just 700 meters away from the hospital, where hundreds of patients, including children, are currently receiving treatment.

The charity said a series of such incidents have jeopardized its operations, and warned that it will be unable to provide medical care without safety guarantees.

In order to save people’s lives, the lives of our staff who are there to carry out this work must not be put at risk,” said MSF’s emergencies manager for Sudan, Christophe Garnier.

According to the Sudanese Ministry of Health, more than 3,000 people have been killed in the power struggle between rival generals of the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. The UN says more than 3 million people have fled their homes over the past three months.

Kenyan politicians accuse West of meddling READ MORE: Kenyan politicians accuse West of meddling

Airstrikes, street battles, and artillery fire shook Khartoum on Thursday, AFP reported, citing witnesses.

MSF said on Friday that 44 patients who were injured in an airstrike were brought to the Turkish Hospital on Thursday, following a massive influx of wounded over the previous three and a half weeks.

Since the outbreak of hostilities on April 15, the Geneva-based NGO said it has treated over 1,600 people in hospitals in Khartoum’s east and south, as well as Omdurman, the country’s most populous city.
 
However, the charity said that its “ongoing support may soon no longer be possible” due to the “deteriorated” security situation.

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen?
Europe’s black hole: How much of the more than $185 billion given by the West to Ukraine has been stolen? FEATURE
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Ukraine ‘24
0:00
26:13
Who in the world can retire?
0:00
25:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies