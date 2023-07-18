icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Ukrainian naval terror drone bases destroyed – Moscow
18 Jul, 2023 11:24
HomeAfrica

African governments in push for financial independence

A new generation of leaders is offering hope for more recognition on the world stage, an activist has told RT
African governments in push for financial independence
©  Twitter / @_AfricanUnion

African leaders gathered in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi on Sunday, for the fifth mid-year African Union (AU) coordination summit, where the 55 members' delegations discussed harmonizing national and regional policies in order to advance socioeconomic development across the continent.

Kenyan President William Ruto used the summit to push for a new financing system for the AU that would benefit the union's combined 1.39 billion population, as the organization works to integrate the continent into the global economy.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu also emphasized Africa’s unity and resilience, arguing for the importance of leaving the history of past exploitation behind and ensuring it is never repeated.

Speaking to RT, activist and Pan-Africanism scholar Mcebo Freedom Dlamini said the posture of current African leaders demonstrates their awareness of problems besetting the continent, specifically the failure of the so-called global north to listen properly to the continent's needs.

READ MORE: Egypt building collapse kills at least a dozen

This crop of leaders will begin to demand a seat on the dinner table,” Dlamini predicted, adding that “it is very dangerous” when matters of Africa are being deliberated but the continent’s leaders are absent from the “dinner table when the world is sitting.

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Financing the Epstein Empire
0:00
25:44
France on fire
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies