17 Jul, 2023 17:04
Egypt building collapse kills at least a dozen

Officials claim the collapse was caused by a tenant who removed a number of walls during maintenance work
Egypt building collapse kills at least a dozen
Egyptian emergency and rescue personnel search for survivors in the rubble of a 5-storey-building that collapsed in Hadayek al-Kobba neighbourhood. ©  Ahmed Gamal / picture alliance via Getty Images

At least fifteen people were killed and many others injured on Monday when a five-story apartment building collapsed in Egypt’s capital, Cairo, local media reported, citing officials. Rescue efforts are in progress to locate survivors trapped in the wreckage.

Emergency workers who rushed to the scene in the Hadayek el Kobba neighborhood, about three kilometers from Cairo's center, have recovered bodies as well as four survivors, according to the Egypt Independent. The injured have been taken to a hospital for treatment.

The state-run MENA news agency reported that authorities also evacuated a neighboring building.

Hafez Abbas, the head of Egypt's Administrative Prosecution Authority, has ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

An initial inspection revealed that the collapse was caused by one of the ground floor residents who removed a number of walls during previous maintenance work, the Associated Press reported, citing Cairo’s deputy governor, Hossam Fawzi. Fawzi said the person has been detained and will be investigated.

The country's Ministry of Social Solidarity announced a donation of 60,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,940) to each of the families of those killed, as well as aid to the injured, while the damage to nearby properties is assessed.

READ MORE: Kenya advocates reforms for African autonomy

Building collapses are not uncommon in the North African country.

Five people were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in separate building collapses on Sunday in Egypt's northern governorates of Alexandria and Beheira, according to multiple media reports.

Last month, a 13-story apartment block collapsed in the port city of Alexandria, killing at least 10 people, officials said.

