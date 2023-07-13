icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jul, 2023 14:46
African oil giant goes for IPO

Move is a new strategy to position Nigeria as preferred destination for energy-sector investors on the continent, expert tells RT
African oil giant goes for IPO
FILE PHOTO. People queue to buy fuel at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited petrol station in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Sunday Alamba

Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited announced plans on Tuesday to sell its shares in an Initial Public offering (IPO) to investors, a decision its Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, said is supported by the government.

The IPO will be launched “very soon,” Kyari said, without providing a specific date, adding that the national company (NNPC) is positioning itself to create a different business environment for sustainable energy supply.

Oil and gas analyst Charles Ibiang told RT that the measure, which indicates that Africa’s largest oil and gas company has chosen to become a more market-focused player in the energy sector, has been welcomed by Nigerians, mostly with enthusiasm.

We’re happy with what Mele Kyari has done with his team…We see this as a new direction to continue to make the Nigerian oil and gas sector a place of choice for investors and investment in Africa,” Ibiang said.

READ MORE: Airport runway lights stolen

He believes that Nigerians are “eager” to obtain the shares in order to ensure their full participation in the industry.

