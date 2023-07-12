icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Jul, 2023 18:38
HomeAfrica

Airport runway lights stolen

The theft has been blamed on staff members with access to restricted areas, according to Nigerian media
Airport runway lights stolen
FILE PHOTO: International Terminal at Murtala Muhammad International Airport in Lagos. ©  Wikipedia

Thieves in Nigeria have stolen the lighting system for one of the runways at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos, a spokesperson for the country’s aviation authority reported on Tuesday.

Yakubu Funtua said it was unknown when the airfield system had been removed from the facility, but investigations are underway to identify the “criminals” and recover the stolen equipment.

FAAN is doing all it can to get to the bottom of this,” he added, as quoted by Nigeria’s Punch newspaper.

However, an unnamed source told Punch that the thieves had taken advantage of the fact that the runway had been closed for months due to maintenance, and gained access to steal the lighting system.

According to the source, safety components at airports are frequently stolen by a “syndicate” of staff with access to restricted areas and outside “accomplices.”

The ground lights had only been installed in November of last year, after the domestic runway was reopened for night operations after being closed for 15 years due to a lack of airfield lighting.

According to local media, domestic airlines were forced to divert to the international section and travel around four kilometers (2.5 miles) back to the right terminal, causing flight disruptions and putting financial strain on management.

READ MORE: More deaths reported as Kenyans protest tax hikes

John Ojikutu, a former military commandant at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, also told Punch that workers within the airport could be responsible for the theft.

This is not new at MMA. I wish the FAAN management could go back to 1990, when similar things happened at the airport. I was convinced that it was an insider threat,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: No guarantees
0:00
24:37
De-dollarization & the yuan rising
0:00
28:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies