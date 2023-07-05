icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jul, 2023 17:04
HomeAfrica

Senegal's president rules out third-term bid

The head of state’s decision helped ease tensions and brought peace to Dakar, a political analyst told RT
Senegal's president rules out third-term bid
President of Senegal Macky Sall. ©  Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The President of Senegal Macky Sall announced on Monday that he will not run for re-election, essentially ending his decade-plus rule. Months of uncertainty over whether he would seek a third term have fueled violent opposition protests in the West African country.

My dear fellow citizens, my decision after long consideration is to not be a candidate in the election on February 25, 2024,” Sall said, in a speech shared live on his Facebook account.

Ahead of the president’s announcement, opposition leader Ousmane Sonko had urged for new protests in case Sall decided to run for re-election in February 2024.

However, the public has broadly welcomed the leader’s decision, hailing it as “wise.

Political analyst Elimane Kane told RT that Sall’s announcement had “eased tensions and brought peace” to Dakar, where unrest in the previous month had claimed at least 16 lives, according to authorities.

I think that the president’s decision is a pleasing act for the country,” Kane said.

He expressed hope that the outgoing leader will devote his final months to getting Senegal back on track, allowing his successor to continue working to improve Senegalese democracy.

READ MORE: Nigeria rejects EU report on election outcome

Sall, 61, has been Senegal’s head of state since 2012, when he defeated his 85-year-old predecessor, Abdoulaye Wade, who himself was running for a third term.

Wade’s re-election was widely opposed, despite the former French colony’s highest court approving of his candidacy.

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of going woke
0:00
28:52
CrossTalk: NATO’s Armageddon
0:00
24:39
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies