icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Jul, 2023 11:05
HomeAfrica

UN pulls peacekeepers out of Mali

The African nation’s ruling military junta called for the withdrawal of the contingent, claiming it only fueled tensions
UN pulls peacekeepers out of Mali
FILE PHOTO: Salifu Dibo (C), a Dogon farmer and the chief of the community in So, in central Mali's Dogon region, sits with his hunting rifle as he is met by Senegalese soldier of the 2nd Mechanised Company of the Senegalese Battalion of the MINUSMA. ©  Marco LONGARI / AFP

The United Nations has announced it is withdrawing its peacekeeping mission from the West African nation of Mali. Over the past year, relations between the authorities in Bamako and the international organization have soured, with Malian officials alleging that the UN presence only serves to further aggravate intercommunity tensions.

In an article published on Friday, the UN said that the Security Council members expressed support for the termination of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA). All security responsibilities will be transferred to the ruling military junta.

Having begun on Saturday, the pullout will be incremental and is expected to be finalized by January 1, 2024.

According to the UN, the remaining troops will be authorized to “respond with force to imminent threats of violence to civilians,” as well as to assist in the delivery of humanitarian assistance until September 30.

Germany begins troop withdrawal from Mali – commander READ MORE: Germany begins troop withdrawal from Mali – commander

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the parties to the 2015 Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali “to continue honoring the ceasefire as MINUSMA withdraws.

The official also stressed that the UN will continue to cooperate with Mali’s transitional government after the peacekeepers leave.

Russia, a permanent member of the Security Council, pledged to provide Bamako with support as well, including on a bilateral basis.

Last month, Malian authorities called on the UN to end its peacekeeping mission “without delay.” Addressing the UN Security Council, the country’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop claimed that “MINUSMA seems to have become a part of the problem in fueling inter-community tensions.

Relations between Mali’s interim military government and the UN have been on a downward spiral over the past year. Last July, Bamako suspended troop rotations under MINUSMA shortly after arresting 49 soldiers from Cote d’Ivoire, whom they described as “mercenaries.” A month later, the Malian authorities expelled MINUSMA spokesman Olivier Salgado.

Mali has been suffering from political instability for years, with two separate coups in 2020 and 2021 and an ongoing jihadist insurgency in the country’s rural northern region. The 2012 Tuareg uprising led to the formation of the UN mission, which ultimately swelled to more than 15,000 foreign troops. Since then, 303 peacekeepers have been killed in action.

In 2014, France deployed a separate security mission to fight insurgents. However, Paris pulled its forces out last year as relations between Paris and Bamako soured.

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Serbia’s Prince Philip on Wagner mutiny, Russia vs NATO in Ukraine, Serbia & BRICS, Bitcoin’s future
0:00
29:15
Corruption at Veterans Affairs Department
0:00
28:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies