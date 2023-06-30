Africa and China seek to bolster trade ties

Deals worth $19 billion are expected to be signed at the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is underway in Hunan Province, with representatives of 50 African countries and eight international organizations in attendance.

This year’s event, on the theme “Common Development for a Shared Future,” runs from June 29 to July 2 in the city of Changsha, and features more than 40 trade sectors including healthcare, green infrastructure and agriculture, the head of the Hunan commerce department, Shen Yumou, told reporters on Tuesday.

The first such trade show took place in 2019 and has since become the largest platform for expanding relations between China and African countries. A total of 216 deals were signed at the 2019 and 2021 gatherings, with over 1,000 companies taking part.

CGTN News correspondent Dai Kaiyi told RT on Friday that deals worth $19 billion are expected to be signed at this year's expo, as Beijing and its African allies seek to “further boost that cooperation.”

Kaiyi noted that in 2022, China-Africa hit $282 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year.