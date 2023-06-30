icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key takeaways from Lavrov’s press conference on Ukraine
30 Jun, 2023 16:14
HomeAfrica

Africa and China seek to bolster trade ties

Deals worth $19 billion are expected to be signed at the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo
Africa and China seek to bolster trade ties
A visitor learns about Malawi's local conditions at Malawi booth during the third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo at the Changsha International Convention and Exhibition Center on June 29, 2023 in Changsha, Hunan Province of China. ©  Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

The third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo is underway in Hunan Province, with representatives of 50 African countries and eight international organizations in attendance.

This year’s event, on the theme “Common Development for a Shared Future,” runs from June 29 to July 2 in the city of Changsha, and features more than 40 trade sectors including healthcare, green infrastructure and agriculture, the head of the Hunan commerce department, Shen Yumou, told reporters on Tuesday.

The first such trade show took place in 2019 and has since become the largest platform for expanding relations between China and African countries. A total of 216 deals were signed at the 2019 and 2021 gatherings, with over 1,000 companies taking part.

CGTN News correspondent Dai Kaiyi told RT on Friday that deals worth $19 billion are expected to be signed at this year's expo, as Beijing and its African allies seek to “further boost that cooperation.”

Kaiyi noted that in 2022, China-Africa hit $282 billion, an 11% increase from the previous year.

READ MORE: Ethiopia applies to join BRICS

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive?
Zelensky's Zugzwang: Ukraine's ‘blitzkrieg’ strategy has failed, so where does that leave its much-hyped counteroffensive? FEATURE
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia
Taking a dagger to the ‘soft underbelly’: How the West has opened yet another front against Russia FEATURE
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny
24 hours that shook Russia: Experts weigh in on the Wagner mutiny FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Exploring Dagestan’s natural wonder
0:00
25:45
CrossTalk: ‘Ukrainian democracy?’ 
0:00
24:52
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies