icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 16:09
HomeAfrica

Niger dumps French anthem

The West African country’s government says the move reflects its status as a sovereign state
Niger dumps French anthem
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum upon arrival for an official dinner at the Elysee Palace, on the sidelines of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, in Paris, on June 22, 2023. ©  Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Niger’s parliament adopted a new national anthem on Thursday, more than 60 years after independence, in an effort to rid the country of the vestiges of French colonialism.

A bill to change the anthem to ‘The Honor of the Fatherland’ from the French-composed ‘La Nigerienne’ received overwhelming support from lawmakers, according to Anadolu, citing a parliamentary radio station that broadcast the debates.

Former Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou initially announced the decision to alter the country’s anthem in 2019, in response to criticism that some of the lyrics appeared to express gratitude to its former colonizer.

In particular, Nigeriens objected to passages in the first verse that say, “Let us be proud and grateful for our newfound freedom.”

A committee was tasked with making corrections and composing a new anthem that reflects Niamey’s current context.

In 2022, the new Nigerien government indicated its move to adopt ‘The Honor of the Fatherland’, replacing ‘La Nigerienne’, which was written by French composers Maurice Albert Thiriet, Robert Jacquet and Nicolas Abel Francois Frionnet in 1961, following the West African nation’s independence.

The lyrics of the new anthem were composed by a group of national experts.

READ MORE: Cameroon opposes French LGBTQ ambassador’s visit

The government justified its decision by citing Niger’s political progression from World War II to its independence, which it said closely mirrored the experiences of several French colonies in Africa, including the gradual acquisition of characteristics associated with a nation genuinely striving for sovereignty.

France began colonizing Niger in the late 1890s. The Sahel nation gained independence in 1960 as part of a larger decolonization process prompted by political transitions and Paris’ relinquishment of African colonies.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies