icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Jun, 2023 13:33
HomeAfrica

Cameroon opposes French LGBTQ ambassador’s visit

The government could cut ties with France if Paris continues to interfere in issues concerning homosexuality, a Cameroonian activist told RT
Cameroon opposes French LGBTQ ambassador’s visit
Jean-Marc Berthon ©  Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The government of Cameroon is attempting to bar France’s ambassador for LGBTQ rights, Jean-Marc Berthon, from visiting the country to organize a conference on gender and sexual identity. The forum’s topic of homosexuality “qualified as a crime of common law” in Cameroon, Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella said in a statement.

In an interview with RT, Cameroonian journalist and human rights activist Njodzeka Dabhatu said that LGBTQ issues concern the cultural heritage and traditions of the Central African country, warning that there could be diplomatic fallout if France continues to challenge these values.

Cameroon “has no problem dealing with other countries as long as” they do not “interfere” in its internal affairs, he said. However, meddling in “issues protected by Cameroon's constitution,” particularly homosexuality, which is criminalized, will force the country to sever “ties with France,” Dabhatu noted.

Cameroonians who spoke to RT said they were “very glad” that the government has taken steps to stop the LGBTQ event.

It is a very very horrible phenomenon... And it’s not part of our culture,” a local said, adding that no country should “impose its authority upon another sovereign country.

READ MORE: Internally displaced Nigerians appeal for humanitarian aid

I am so happy with the stance that the Cameroon government has taken against this French declaration of LGBT. We can do without the French,” another resident stated.

Berthon planned to travel to Cameroon from June 27 to July 1 for the conference, which was to be hosted by the French Institute in the capital, Yaounde.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO or bust!
0:00
24:18
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies