icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 13:10
HomeAfrica

Africa pursuing clean energy to thwart western interference – expert

Fossil fuels have provided a way for the West to interfere in the continent’s politics, Brian Ouma told RT
Africa pursuing clean energy to thwart western interference – expert
©  Twitter/WilliamsRuto

African countries see the shift to clean energy as an easier way to distance themselves from the West, Brian Ouma, a renewable energy expert and entrepreneur, has told RT. His remarks come on the heels of the Africa Energy Forum, which is being held in Kenya.

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Kenyan President William Ruto said his country's interaction with the energy sector's potential, policies, investment prospects, and initiatives serves as a prime illustration of the substantial opportunities within the African energy and climate action domain.

Speaking to RT, Ouma said Western nations have historically capitalized on Africa's natural resources to meddle in the politics of states on the continent, and African nations now see clean energy as a “way for them to detach from the West.”

"We've seen it in countries all across Africa—Nigeria, Angola," he said, adding that Africa has the "backup" resources to invest in long-term green energy.

READ MORE: Heavy fighting resumes in Sudan after three-day truce expires

We still have the oil that can keep on powering our systems. We still have the uranium but this has to be done in a balance that it won’t bring a conflict,” he noted.

The energy forum, organized by EnergyNet in Nairobi, began on Tuesday and is expected to last until Friday, bringing together African energy decision-makers to form partnerships and identify industry opportunities.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies