Heavy fighting resumes in Sudan after three-day truce expires

The army and paramilitary forces have accused each other of violating the agreement

Heavy clashes between Sudan’s rival military factions continue in several parts of Khartoum after the latest 72-hour truce brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia expired.

The ceasefire, which began on Monday and coincided with an international donors’ conference in Geneva, saw several reports of breaches, with the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) trading blame for the violations. Both factions on Tuesday accused the other of starting a large fire at the intelligence headquarters in central Khartoum.

Abdallah Hussain, a local reporter, told RT that the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country has worsened, with no sign of the warring parties laying down their arms. A resident accused soldiers of the RSF of unleashing violence on him and others with swords, cutting off his hand.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the country is descending into death and destruction at an “unprecedented” rate, as the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows that more than 2,000 people have been killed since the fighting started in mid-April.