icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 10:50
HomeAfrica

Heavy fighting resumes in Sudan after three-day truce expires

The army and paramilitary forces have accused each other of violating the agreement
Heavy fighting resumes in Sudan after three-day truce expires
Smoke billows over Khartoum's Bahri district on June 21, 2023 as Sudan's warring generals resumed fighting just minutes after the latest US and Saudi-brokered ceasefire expired. ©  AFP

Heavy clashes between Sudan’s rival military factions continue in several parts of Khartoum after the latest 72-hour truce brokered by the US and Saudi Arabia expired.

The ceasefire, which began on Monday and coincided with an international donors’ conference in Geneva, saw several reports of breaches, with the Sudanese Army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) trading blame for the violations. Both factions on Tuesday accused the other of starting a large fire at the intelligence headquarters in central Khartoum.

Abdallah Hussain, a local reporter, told RT that the humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country has worsened, with no sign of the warring parties laying down their arms. A resident accused soldiers of the RSF of unleashing violence on him and others with swords, cutting off his hand.

READ MORE: Islamic State a growing threat in Africa – Russian counterterrorism chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the country is descending into death and destruction at an “unprecedented” rate, as the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project shows that more than 2,000 people have been killed since the fighting started in mid-April.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies