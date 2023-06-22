icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Jun, 2023 15:35
HomeAfrica

China supports Africa’s peace plan for Ukraine

Chinese professor Victor Gao believes, however, that resolving the conflict will be difficult as long as Washington is involved
China supports Africa’s peace plan for Ukraine
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a daily briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing, Monday, April 24, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Andy Wong

Beijing has commended South Africa and other African heads of state for their recent peace missions in Russia and Ukraine, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying that her country supports all efforts aimed at resolving the conflict diplomatically.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ning expressed China’s willingness to work with all parties, including African countries, to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, saying negotiations and dialogue are the only visible ways out of the crisis.

However, Chair Professor at Soochow University Victor Gao told RT that as long as the US was involved, achieving peace in Ukraine would be “very, very difficult.”

Washington is still very much bent on prolonging the war and achieving its own geopolitical gains against Russia through the war in Ukraine” at the cost of Ukrainian lives, he argued.

This is actually very dangerous,” Gao said, urging Moscow and Kiev, as well as countries backing Ukraine, to “heed the calls for peace by the African leaders.

READ MORE: Africa pursuing clean energy to thwart western interference – expert

A seven-nation delegation of African leaders and officials led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the weekend in Ukraine and Russia as part of efforts to end the conflict between the two countries. The team presented a ten-point plan that included fighting de-escalation, unimpeded grain exports through the Black Sea, the release of prisoners of war, and the return of children to their home countries.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Our obsession with pets and what they cost us
0:00
27:7
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies