China supports Africa’s peace plan for Ukraine

Chinese professor Victor Gao believes, however, that resolving the conflict will be difficult as long as Washington is involved

Beijing has commended South Africa and other African heads of state for their recent peace missions in Russia and Ukraine, with Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning saying that her country supports all efforts aimed at resolving the conflict diplomatically.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ning expressed China’s willingness to work with all parties, including African countries, to end the fighting between Russia and Ukraine, saying negotiations and dialogue are the only visible ways out of the crisis.

However, Chair Professor at Soochow University Victor Gao told RT that as long as the US was involved, achieving peace in Ukraine would be “very, very difficult.”

“Washington is still very much bent on prolonging the war and achieving its own geopolitical gains against Russia through the war in Ukraine” at the cost of Ukrainian lives, he argued.

“This is actually very dangerous,” Gao said, urging Moscow and Kiev, as well as countries backing Ukraine, to “heed the calls for peace by the African leaders.”

A seven-nation delegation of African leaders and officials led by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spent the weekend in Ukraine and Russia as part of efforts to end the conflict between the two countries. The team presented a ten-point plan that included fighting de-escalation, unimpeded grain exports through the Black Sea, the release of prisoners of war, and the return of children to their home countries.