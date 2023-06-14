icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jun, 2023 18:05
HomeAfrica

African church leaders blast top UK cleric for anti-gay law criticism

Rather than advocating for LGBTQ rights, Archbishop Welby should show remorse for sin and failure to adhere to God’s teachings, his Rwandan counterpart has said
African church leaders blast top UK cleric for anti-gay law criticism
Justin Welby ©  Leon Neal / Getty Images

The archbishop of the Anglican Church of Rwanda, Laurent Mbanda, has accused the top bishop of the Church of England, Justin Welby, of perpetuating colonialism with his criticism of Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ law.

In a statement last Friday, the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, expressed his concerns about the Ugandan Anglican Church's support for the country’s widely criticized Anti-Homosexuality Act, which imposes life in prison for gay sex and the death penalty for “aggravated homosexuality.”

Welby asked the sister church to reject the legislation as “there is no justification for any province of the Anglican Communion to support such laws” after he had earlier written to Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba, the primate of Uganda, conveying “grief and dismay.”

But, in response, Mbanda, who is chairperson of the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), said it was “unfortunate” that Welby did not express the same “grief or sorrow over the crisis that has torn apart the Anglican Communion under his watch.”

He recalled that the archbishop of Canterbury has previously issued statements criticizing the Anglican provinces of Kenya and Nigeria as well.

It seems the history of colonization and patronizing behavior of some provinces in the Northern Hemisphere towards the South, and Africa in particular, is not yet at an end,” Mbanda said on Wednesday.

Welby stated last week that he was aware of the history of British rule in Uganda and that his call for the church to reject the anti-gay law was not about “imposing Western values.” He described it as a reminder of the commitment to “treat every person with the care and respect they deserve as God's children.”

In response to Welby’s criticism, Kaziimba said on Friday that the Ugandan church had made “clear” its endorsement of the anti-gay law and will not repeat its position.

‘Shield the continent from Western pressure’: How African leaders decided to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine READ MORE: ‘Shield the continent from Western pressure’: How African leaders decided to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine

He said the Church of England’s primate “has every right to form his opinions about matters around the world that he knows little about firsthand.”

We do pray for him [Welby] and other leaders in the Church of England to repent,” Kaziimba added.

Leaders of 85 percent of the Anglican communion agreed at the fourth GAFCON in April, held in the Rwandan capital, Kigali, to cease to recognize the archbishop of Canterbury as a symbol of their common communion, according to Kaziimba.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
French riots and retirement
0:00
27:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies