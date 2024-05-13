icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
13 May, 2024 14:43
HomeBusiness News

Moscow court bans racist job adverts

Ads that include “only for Slavs” requirement are illegal, the ruling states
Moscow court bans racist job adverts
©  Sputnik / Ilya Naymushin

Solntsevo District Court in Moscow has banned the dissemination online of job advertisements containing phrases such as “only for Slavs” as a precondition for applicants, the press service of the capital’s courts of general jurisdiction announced Monday. 

The court ruled that the racial qualification listed in job ads which require applicants to have a Slavic appearance or ethnicity, “contradict the fundamentals of law and order [and] violate the interests of society and the state.” 

Any such hiring policy adopted by employers posting job ads containing racial requirements on public websites can be considered “illegal and criminally punishable,” according to the court.

Article 136 of the Russian Criminal Code provides for penalizing any discrimination against citizens because of their “gender, race, nationality, language, origin, property and official status, place of residence, attitude to religion, beliefs, membership in public associations or social groups,” by individuals “using their official position.”

READ MORE: ‘Racist’ Google AI suspended after historic failure

On conviction, the maximum penalty for a crime under the article is five years in prison.

In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of persevering with the multinational Russian state, saying that nationalist ideas are of concern for the country.

Russia is a multinational and a multi-confessional state, and the violation of rights of any citizens will only lead to a collapse of the country, the president warned. He noted that 190 ethnic groups currently live in Russia, with some nationalities comprising millions of people.

Top stories

RT Features

Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars
Like My Reel, Vote My Party: World’s biggest election is being dominated by local Instagram stars FEATURE
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media
Paradise of lies: How the West manipulates Africa through neocolonial media FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns: America goes bonkers
0:00
28:15
Weekly roundup: President Biden insults US allies & The US Speaker of the House Johnson’s love for Israel
0:00
26:9
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies