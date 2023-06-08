icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 16:47
Saudi Arabia condemns armed attack on embassy

Riyadh said it would reject all forms of violence and sabotage against diplomatic missions and representations
Smoke plumes billow from a fire at a lumber warehouse in southern Khartoum amidst ongoing fighting on June 7, 2023. ©  AFP

Saudi Arabia has condemned an attack on its embassy in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, where a power struggle has raged since April 15, killing hundreds and causing a mass exodus.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that armed groups had stormed and vandalized its building in the conflict-torn city and also destroyed the property and housing of Saudi employees.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom’s total rejection of all forms of violence and sabotage against diplomatic missions and representations,” it said in a statement.

It also emphasized the need to confront armed groups that it claimed were attempting to “undermine the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people.”

Saudi Arabia, along with the US, has been trying to bring the warring factions in Sudan to agree to halt the fighting, which is now in its eighth week.

Ceasefire talks began in the Red Sea city of Jeddah in early May but broke down last week after mediators said there had been numerous breaches of the agreed-upon truces.

Meanwhile, the Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday that envoys from Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces resumed indirect talks in Jeddah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan pledged to maintain cooperation in addressing the Khartoum conflict during a meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday, according to Al Arabiya.

