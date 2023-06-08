Saudi Arabia condemns armed attack on embassy

Riyadh said it would reject all forms of violence and sabotage against diplomatic missions and representations

Saudi Arabia has condemned an attack on its embassy in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, where a power struggle has raged since April 15, killing hundreds and causing a mass exodus.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that armed groups had stormed and vandalized its building in the conflict-torn city and also destroyed the property and housing of Saudi employees.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom’s total rejection of all forms of violence and sabotage against diplomatic missions and representations,” it said in a statement.

It also emphasized the need to confront armed groups that it claimed were attempting to “undermine the return of security and stability to Sudan and its people.”

Saudi Arabia, along with the US, has been trying to bring the warring factions in Sudan to agree to halt the fighting, which is now in its eighth week.

Ceasefire talks began in the Red Sea city of Jeddah in early May but broke down last week after mediators said there had been numerous breaches of the agreed-upon truces.

Meanwhile, the Saudi news outlet Al Arabiya reported on Tuesday that envoys from Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces resumed indirect talks in Jeddah.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan pledged to maintain cooperation in addressing the Khartoum conflict during a meeting in Riyadh on Wednesday, according to Al Arabiya.