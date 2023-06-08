icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 11:08
HomeAfrica

Putin discusses Ukraine conflict resolution with African leader

The Kremlin says the Russian president and South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa held a phone call to talk about the African peace initiative
Putin discusses Ukraine conflict resolution with African leader
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin. ©  Sergei CHIRIKOV / POOL / AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to host a delegation of African heads of state who plan to visit Moscow to present their peace initiative to end the Ukraine conflict, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The agreement was reached in a phone call with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, during which both leaders discussed issues pertaining to the "well-known African initiative" and "key aspects of the further development of bilateral strategic partnership."

Six African leaders seeking to mediate a resolution to the fighting decided on Monday to travel to both Moscow and Kiev in mid-June.

Ramaphosa's office said on Tuesday, after a previous meeting with his counterparts, that the foreign ministers of the Comoros Islands, Egypt, Senegal, Uganda, Zambia, and South Africa have been tasked to "finalize the elements of a roadmap towards peace" ahead of the mission.

The Kremlin said Putin and the South African leader also discussed preparations for the second Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in late July in St. Petersburg and will bring together Russian and African officials to deliberate and strengthen bilateral relations. The summit's goal is to boost Russia-Africa cooperation in a variety of areas, including trade, investment, and technology transfer.

READ MORE: NATO states may send troops to Ukraine – ex-chief

The upcoming BRICS summit scheduled to take place in Johannesburg in August was also highlighted, with both leaders expressing "commitment to continuing close coordination between Russia and South Africa on international platforms."

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military chaos & its ramifications: The refugee question
0:00
25:43
Going nuclear
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies