icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 14:02
HomeAfrica

Ethiopia rejects ‘ethnic cleansing’ accusations in Tigray

Human Rights Watch has claimed that “crimes against humanity” are being committed
Ethiopia rejects ‘ethnic cleansing’ accusations in Tigray
FILE PHOTO: A police officer looks at a destroyed military truck in Kemise, Ethiopia, on December 10, 2021. ©  Amanuel Sileshi / AFP

The Ethiopian government on Tuesday rejected a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) published earlier in June alleging an “ethnic cleansing” campaign is taking place in western Tigray despite a truce signed late last year. 

The HWR “released these allegations without conducting … an investigation in all areas affected by the conflict,” Ethiopia’s Government Communication Service said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The allegations are not substantiated by evidence,” it added. 

“Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Tigray in November 2020, Amhara security forces and interim authorities have carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Tigrayan population in Western Tigray, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,” HRW said. 

The war between regional forces from Tigray and Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, including from neighboring Eritrea, erupted in November, 2020. 

READ MORE: South Sudan faces cross-border war pressure – local journalist

According to independent journalist and political commentator Andualem Sisay, who spoke to RT, the West wants to “divide” Ethiopia into smaller states because of their “geopolitical interests.

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military chaos & its ramifications: The refugee question
0:00
25:43
Going nuclear
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies