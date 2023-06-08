Ethiopia rejects ‘ethnic cleansing’ accusations in Tigray

Human Rights Watch has claimed that “crimes against humanity” are being committed

The Ethiopian government on Tuesday rejected a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) published earlier in June alleging an “ethnic cleansing” campaign is taking place in western Tigray despite a truce signed late last year.

The HWR “released these allegations without conducting … an investigation in all areas affected by the conflict,” Ethiopia’s Government Communication Service said in a statement released on Tuesday. “The allegations are not substantiated by evidence,” it added.

“Since the outbreak of armed conflict in Tigray in November 2020, Amhara security forces and interim authorities have carried out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Tigrayan population in Western Tigray, committing war crimes and crimes against humanity,” HRW said.

The war between regional forces from Tigray and Ethiopia’s federal army and its allies, including from neighboring Eritrea, erupted in November, 2020.

According to independent journalist and political commentator Andualem Sisay, who spoke to RT, the West wants to “divide” Ethiopia into smaller states because of their “geopolitical interests.”