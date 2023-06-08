icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 12:16
HomeAfrica

South Sudan faces cross-border war pressure – local journalist

The conflict in Sudan is aggravating humanitarian issues and triggering an influx of refugees across the border, Michael Atit has said
South Sudan faces cross-border war pressure – local journalist
FILE PHOTO ©  Simon MAINA / AFP

The turmoil in Sudan has had a significant impact on neighboring South Sudan and has led to an influx of refugees within its borders, local journalist Michael Atit has told RT. 

The South Sudanese government has already constructed a local camp for Sudanese refugees in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, Atit said. This has entailed a significant burden on the food and water supply in South Sudan, he added. 

According to the UN Refugee Agency, 75% of the citizens of South Sudan are in need of humanitarian aid and a significant portion of people are on the verge of famine. 

South Sudan gained independence from its northern neighbor 12 years ago after decades of clashes. The country’s economy deeply depends on oil exports, an important reason why the local authorities are interested in having a stable neighbor. 

READ MORE: Kenya closes embassy in Sudan

The armed conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April of this year.

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military chaos & its ramifications: The refugee question
0:00
25:43
Going nuclear
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies