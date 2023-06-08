South Sudan faces cross-border war pressure – local journalist

The conflict in Sudan is aggravating humanitarian issues and triggering an influx of refugees across the border, Michael Atit has said

The turmoil in Sudan has had a significant impact on neighboring South Sudan and has led to an influx of refugees within its borders, local journalist Michael Atit has told RT.

The South Sudanese government has already constructed a local camp for Sudanese refugees in Juba, the capital of South Sudan, Atit said. This has entailed a significant burden on the food and water supply in South Sudan, he added.

According to the UN Refugee Agency, 75% of the citizens of South Sudan are in need of humanitarian aid and a significant portion of people are on the verge of famine.

South Sudan gained independence from its northern neighbor 12 years ago after decades of clashes. The country’s economy deeply depends on oil exports, an important reason why the local authorities are interested in having a stable neighbor.

The armed conflict between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces erupted in April of this year.