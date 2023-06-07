Kenya closes embassy in Sudan

The continuing conflict in the country has created safety risks for staff, Nairobi says

Kenya announced on Sunday that it is closing its embassy in the Sudanese capital, which remains in the grip of intense fighting. The mission had remained open to assist in the evacuation of Kenyan citizens, but the conflict required its closure, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Singoei said.

Kenya continues “to receive disturbing news of the targeting of diplomatic officials by armed groups in Khartoum, Sudan,” Singoei tweeted, explaining the decision.

Meanwhile, ten citizens of Democratic Republic of Congo lost their lives in Sudanese army strikes on the campus of the International University of Africa in Khartoum on Sunday, according to Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula.

Clashes between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in mid-April. More than 860 people have lost their lives, including 190 children, as a result of conflict, according to the UN.