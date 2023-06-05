icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 10:58
Senegal clashes claim nine lives

Violence erupted after opposition figure Ousmane Sonko was convicted by a court of "corruption of the youth"
A demonstrator stand in the middle of a street during clashes with riot policemen at a neighborhood in Dakar, Senegal, Saturday, June 3, 2023. ©  AP Photo/Leo Correa

Nine people died in violent clashes with police in the Senegalese cities of Dakar and Ziguinchor on Thursday. This comes after a leading opposition figure of the PASTEF-Patriots party, Ousmane Sonko, was sentenced to two years in prison. Similar clashes were reported in other parts of the country. 

Sonko was found guilty of “corruption of the youth” but was acquitted of raping a woman who was working at a beauty salon and of making death threats against her. 

The politician has been the mayor of Ziguinchor, one of the largest cities in Senegal, since 2022. His supporters fear that the conviction will undermine his chances of participating in next year’s presidential election, where he would run against incumbent President Macky Sall.

