Senegal clashes claim nine lives

Violence erupted after opposition figure Ousmane Sonko was convicted by a court of "corruption of the youth"

Nine people died in violent clashes with police in the Senegalese cities of Dakar and Ziguinchor on Thursday. This comes after a leading opposition figure of the PASTEF-Patriots party, Ousmane Sonko, was sentenced to two years in prison. Similar clashes were reported in other parts of the country.

Sonko was found guilty of “corruption of the youth” but was acquitted of raping a woman who was working at a beauty salon and of making death threats against her.

The politician has been the mayor of Ziguinchor, one of the largest cities in Senegal, since 2022. His supporters fear that the conviction will undermine his chances of participating in next year’s presidential election, where he would run against incumbent President Macky Sall.