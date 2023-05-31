Relationship with Russia very productive – Burundi

The nation’s foreign minister emphasized Russia's role on the African continent during a meeting with Sergey Lavrov

Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro hailed his country’s relationship with Russia on Tuesday, saying it was based on “principles of trust and respect.” He made the remarks during a press-conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

The trip marked Lavrov’s first working visit to Burundi. Both ministers previously met at the end of March in Sochi, on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

A number of proposals for expanding bilateral ties were discussed at the meeting. In particular, Shingiro announced plans to “sign cooperation agreements in sectors such as education, health, energy, civil service, justice, and even civil nuclear power.”

The deals are expected to be finalized during the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in Saint Petersburg.