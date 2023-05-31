icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2023 11:52
HomeAfrica

Relationship with Russia very productive – Burundi

The nation’s foreign minister emphasized Russia's role on the African continent during a meeting with Sergey Lavrov
Relationship with Russia very productive – Burundi
In this photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro pose for a photo prior to their talks in Bujumbura, Burundi, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. ©  Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

Burundian Foreign Minister Albert Shingiro hailed his country’s relationship with Russia on Tuesday, saying it was based on “principles of trust and respect.” He made the remarks during a press-conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. 

The trip marked Lavrov’s first working visit to Burundi. Both ministers previously met at the end of March in Sochi, on Russia’s Black Sea coast.

A number of proposals for expanding bilateral ties were discussed at the meeting. In particular, Shingiro announced plans to “sign cooperation agreements in sectors such as education, health, energy, civil service, justice, and even civil nuclear power.”  

READ MORE: Africa intends to become center of emerging multipolar world order – Moscow

The deals are expected to be finalized during the Russia-Africa summit scheduled for the end of July in Saint Petersburg.

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: ‘Unacceptable escalation’
0:00
24:34
Citicorp and the fall of the housing market
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies