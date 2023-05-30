icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin confirms strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ
30 May, 2023 13:31
HomeAfrica

Africa intends to become center of emerging multipolar world order – Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says the UN Security Council should be reformed to ensure wider representation
Africa intends to become center of emerging multipolar world order – Moscow
In this handout photo released by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and Kenya's Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Alfred Mutua shake hands during their meeting in Nairobi, Kenya, Monday, May 29, 2023. ©  Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has visited Kenya, where he discussed with the country’s officials a number of geopolitical and economic issues, including the emerging multipolar world order.  

“Africa quite reasonably presents its intentions to become a real full-fledged center of the emerging multipolar world order,” Lavrov said.  

He pointed out that expanding the UN Security Council should be a “step” for Africa. “The problem of the Security Council is the excessive representation of Western states,” he added. 

READ MORE: Lavrov issues update on Russian fertilizer shipments to Africa

The only way to ensure more full representation at the UN is to “admit representatives of Asia, Latin America, and Africa to the Security Council,” he said.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Same but different? Hasan Unal, professor of political science & international relations at Maltepe University
0:00
29:43
Binge drinking and the dangers of alcoholism
0:00
28:14
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies