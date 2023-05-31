icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 May, 2023 10:04
Kenyan president backs Pan-African payment system

The nation’s leader has proposed for the move as a step toward the de-dollarization of the continent
Two men counting Kenyan money. ©  narvikk/Getty Images

Kenyan president William Ruto has called upon his African counterparts to move away from use of the US dollar in local payments. He made the remarks on Monday in Nairobi, while addressing the African Private Sector Dialogue on the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“We are all struggling to make payments for goods and services from one country to another because of differences in currencies. And in the middle of all these, we are all subjected to a dollar environment,” Ruto said. 

The president urged his counterparts on the continent to mobilize central and commercial banks to join the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS). Launched in January 2022, the PAPSS is a centralized payment and settlement network for intra-African trade in goods and services.

Dr. Tumi BB Senokoane, a professor at the University of South Africa, told RT that forming one currency for all of Africa is “not an impossible task.”

READ MORE: The signs of de-dollarization are everywhere

“The idea behind the de-dollarization of the currency... stems from the background that Africa wants to rely [on its] own currency in purchasing, exchanging of goods and also in creating reserves for Africa as a continent. The idea [is] to find one common currency for Africa in that regard, that will be used by the central banks in Africa,” Senokane said.

