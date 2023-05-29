Russia is key supporter of African trade – business broadcaster

Moscow aims to create “a level playing field” in its relations with the continent, says Winston Tackie

Africa has seen a surge in interest from foreign countries for its resources over the past decade, although Russia’s approach has always been accompanied by policies that help the continent’s development, business broadcast journalist Winston Tackie has told RT.

“In the last decade, there has been a struggle for the African resources where we’ve seen a lot of countries coming to Africa, and not just to focus on how they can transform the continent, but just on the resources,” said Tackie, who was speaking to RT as the continent marked Africa Day.

Russia’s approach has been different, Tackie stressed. Moscow has spoken “[in] terms of international policies” and has been “a key supporter of various trade,” the journalist stated, describing Russian actions as an attempt to create “a level playing ground.”

Africa Day is an annual holiday celebrated on May 25, marking the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union. This year, the body celebrated its 60th anniversary.




