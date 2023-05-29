icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 May, 2023 09:13
Russia is key supporter of African trade – business broadcaster

Moscow aims to create “a level playing field” in its relations with the continent, says Winston Tackie
Russia is key supporter of African trade – business broadcaster
A general view of a banner showing the founders of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) during the 60th anniversary of the OAU, now African Union (AU), at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa on May 25, 2023. ©  Amanuel Sileshi / AFP

Africa has seen a surge in interest from foreign countries for its resources over the past decade, although Russia’s approach has always been accompanied by policies that help the continent’s development, business broadcast journalist Winston Tackie has told RT. 

In the last decade, there has been a struggle for the African resources where we’ve seen a lot of countries coming to Africa, and not just to focus on how they can transform the continent, but just on the resources,” said Tackie, who was speaking to RT as the continent marked Africa Day.

Russia’s approach has been different, Tackie stressed. Moscow has spoken “[in] terms of international policies” and has been “a key supporter of various trade,” the journalist stated, describing Russian actions as an attempt to create “a level playing ground.”

READ MORE: UN seeks to ease Russian agricultural exports to Africa – official

Africa Day is an annual holiday celebrated on May 25, marking the establishment of the Organisation of African Unity, the predecessor of the African Union. This year, the body celebrated its 60th anniversary.

