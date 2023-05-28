icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 May, 2023 14:14
HomeAfrica

UN seeks to ease Russian agricultural exports to Africa – official

The global body is working with African Export-Import Bank on a platform to facilitate transactions involving Russian grain supplies, Rebeca Grynspan has said
UN seeks to ease Russian agricultural exports to Africa – official
FILE PHOTO. ©  Global Look Press / Elena Mayorova

The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has been working on facilitating Russian grain and fertilizer exports to Africa, its head, Rebeca Grynspan Mayufis, told Reuters this week. The UN is cooperating with Cairo-based African Export-Import Bank to this end, she added.

“We are working with them [Afreximbank] and making a platform that will allow for a more agile due diligence, with the clients to comply with the sanctions but allow for the transactions of food and fertilizers to Africa,” Grynspan said. She did not elaborate on the details of the mechanism being developed.

Under the grain deal struck last July by Russia and Ukraine with UN and Turkish mediation, the international body is obligated to help Moscow overcome the obstacles it was facing to exporting its grain and fertilizer. The agreement also involved allowing Russia to buy agricultural equipment and spare parts, as well as lifting a ban on insurance coverage and unfreezing the accounts of relevant Russian companies.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, however, claims that none of this has been done to date. Russia previously warned that it would scrap the deal altogether after it expires on July 17 if its plight is still ignored. Western nations continue to dismiss Russia’s warnings by saying that its agricultural exports are not subject to sanctions. Moscow maintains that restrictions on payments, international transactions, and logistics linked to the grain trade have curtailed its exports.

“We have not turned the corner on this,” Grynspan stated, while calling the grain deal a “a life line for food security” in the world.

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Direct and diplomatic? Yang Cheng, executive dean, Shanghai Academy of Global Governance and Area Studies, SISU
0:00
29:29
Staying remote: The cost of working from home
0:00
26:16
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies