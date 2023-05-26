icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2023 14:57
African nations self-reliant in solving their own problems – Moscow

Africans know the nature and root causes of instability in their region themselves, says Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia
FILE PHOTO: Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia of Russian Federation speaks during UN General Assembly Eleventh Emergency Special Session on situation in Ukraine at UN Headquarters, 2022. ©  Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Russia does not consider it normal for peace and security in Africa to depend on irregular assistance from other countries, Vassily Nebenzia, the country’s permanent representative to the UN, said on Thursday.

Speaking at a UN Security Council meeting on financing African Union peace support operations, the diplomat said that “Russia supports the position of African countries that effective measures are required to improve predictability, reliability and flexibility in this matter.” 

“We think it is not normal that peace and security in Africa depends on irregular assistance from individual states and associations,” he added.

According to Nebenzia, “Africans know better than anyone the true nature and the root causes of instability in their region. They have come a long way in building the regional peace and security architecture.”

Business journalist Winston Tackie recently told RT that “deeper cooperation between African states has greatly contributed to fighting colonialism and stabilizing the region.”  

“There has been a struggle for African resources, where we’ve seen a lot of continental countries come into Africa,” he said, noting that Russia, on the other hand, has been a “key supporter” of leveling the playing field.

