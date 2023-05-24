icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2023 12:23
HomeAfrica

Britain refuses to return remains of Ethiopian prince – media

The UK royal family says exhuming Alemayehu’s body would disturb the resting places of others buried in the vicinity
Britain refuses to return remains of Ethiopian prince – media
Dejatch Alamayou, King Theodore's Son, July 1868. ©  Sepia Times/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has reportedly rejected a request to repatriate the remains of Prince Alemayehu, an Ethiopian royal who was brought to the UK as a child in the 19th century and is buried in the catacombs of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Prince Alemayehu was allegedly abducted and taken to England at the age of seven as an orphan after British soldiers looted his father’s imperial citadel and seized royal treasures following the Battle of Maqdala in 1868. He was cared for by Queen Victoria, who arranged for his education and his burial after his death at the age of 18.

However, the prince’s relatives want his remains to be returned to his homeland, with Fasil Minas, a descendant of the Abyssinian royal family, emphasizing that Ethiopia is his rightful home.

We want his remains back as a family and as Ethiopians because that is not the country he was born in,” Minas said, as cited by the BBC.

In response to the request, Buckingham Palace said removing Alemayehu’s remains could disrupt the resting places of numerous others interred at St. George’s Chapel.

It is very unlikely that it would be possible to exhume the remains without disturbing the resting place of a substantial number of others in the vicinity,” the palace said in a statement quoted by the BBC.

UN ‘concerned’ over Ukrainian attack on Belgorod READ MORE: UN ‘concerned’ over Ukrainian attack on Belgorod

The statement emphasized the sensitivity of the chapel authorities towards honoring the Ethiopian prince’s memory, while also maintaining the “responsibility to preserve the dignity of the departed.

It further stated that the royal family had previously accommodated requests from Ethiopian delegations to visit the chapel.

For several decades, Ethiopians have been campaigning for the return of their royal. In 2007, Addis Ababa wrote to Queen Elizabeth II, asking that the prince’s bones be repatriated to Ethiopia, but the request was denied.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The alleged weapons of mass destruction
0:00
26:7
CrossTalk: Sacrificing Ukraine
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies