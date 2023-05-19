Guinea will improve its relationship with Moscow – envoy

Russian businesses are boosting economic growth, and the two nations are cooperating in defense, Haba Niankoye said

Guinea intends to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Russia, its ambassador to the country has said, describing existing links between the two nations as being at their “highest.”

In a brief interview with RT on the sidelines of the Kazan Forum on Thursday, Haba Niankoye explained that Conakry is already collaborating with Russia in the areas of culture and defense.

According to the ambassador, around 400 trainees from the Guinean military are presently undertaking studies in Russia, while there are at least 500 students pursuing various disciplines under Russian government scholarships.