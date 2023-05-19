icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023
Guinea will improve its relationship with Moscow – envoy

Russian businesses are boosting economic growth, and the two nations are cooperating in defense, Haba Niankoye said
Guinea’s ambassador to Russia Haba Niankoye. ©  RT

Guinea intends to strengthen its diplomatic ties with Russia, its ambassador to the country has said, describing existing links between the two nations as being at their “highest.

In a brief interview with RT on the sidelines of the Kazan Forum on Thursday, Haba Niankoye explained that Conakry is already collaborating with Russia in the areas of culture and defense.

According to the ambassador, around 400 trainees from the Guinean military are presently undertaking studies in Russia, while there are at least 500 students pursuing various disciplines under Russian government scholarships.

