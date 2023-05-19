icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 17:45
Kenyan starvation cult death toll rises

Total fatalities have surpassed 200, with investigators expecting more bodies to be recovered
Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (2nd L) talks to his lawyer Elisha Komora (L) as he appeares in the dock with other co-accused at the Shanzu law courts in Mombasa on May 5, 2023. ©  SIMON MAINA / AFP

Kenyan police discovered 15 additional bodies on Wednesday, bringing the death toll from the ‘Shakahola Forest Massacre’ near the coastal town of Malindi to 226.

Last week, investigators reported organ harvesting in some of the first 112 bodies to be found. Most of the victims are said to have died of starvation after allegedly following the instructions of Paul Nthenge Mackenzie, who is facing terrorism charges.

Mackenzie, the founder of the Good News International Church, is being held by police for allegedly inciting his followers to engage in ritual fasting in order to “meet Jesus.”

Faith Ambole, a local resident who spoke with RT, said she has been trying to locate five relatives who were members of the religious sect but has been unsuccessful. “I’m calling on the government to intervene and help us, we have no means, we are poor,” Ambole said.

Over the weekend, Kenyan President William Ruto accepted responsibility for not doing more to prevent radicalization, and apologized for the government’s “laxity” in the case.

