icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 13:08
HomeAfrica

Somalis cheer on Türkiye’s Erdogan to win re-election

People in Mogadishu express their support for Turkey’s leader, after years of assistance from Ankara
Somalis cheer on Türkiye’s Erdogan to win re-election
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. ©  Mustafa Kamaci/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Turkish election is being closely followed in Somalia, where many people are hoping President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wins a third term in next week’s run-off.

RT spoke with residents of Mogadishu, who said they’re hoping for Türkiye’s continued security assistance to the Horn of Africa nation, where the armed group al-Shabab has been attempting to topple the central government.

The opposition might not do the same if it wins, but if Erdogan’s party comes out on top, it will be a victory for Somalia too, especially considering that Türkiye is the main supporter of our military as well as our leading economic partner,” a local told RT.

READ MORE: South Africa to produce HIV-prevention drug

Ankara will hold a second round of voting on May 28 after neither Erdogan nor his main challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, were able to secure an outright majority in Sunday's presidential election.

Erdogan received more than 49.4% of the vote, with Kilicdaroglu securing 44.96%, while the third candidate, Sinan Ogan, garnered 5.17%, Turkey’s Supreme Election Council said on Monday.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate lockdowns: at what cost would you save the planet?
0:00
28:48
Smart surgery: picking the brain surgeon’s brain
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies