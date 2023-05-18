icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 17:55
HomeAfrica

South Africa to become manufacturing hub for HIV-prevention drug

Indian Cipla Limited will produce an affordable version of the product at its plants in Benoni or Durban
South Africa to become manufacturing hub for HIV-prevention drug
©  Getty Images/fotostorm

South Africa is set to become a manufacturing hub for an affordable version of the innovative HIV-prevention drug CAP-LA. The move is expected to provide millions of people with access to the drug in a region that the World Health Organization (WHO) says accounts for almost two-thirds of new HIV infections globally.

The drug, cabotegravir long-acting (LA), will be produced by Cipla Limited, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company, at its plants in Benoni or Durban, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Last year, the WHO described CAB-LA as a “safe and highly effective prevention option for people at substantial risk of HIV infection.” The drug is said to block HIV from entering cells, massively reducing the risk of infection, and has been proven by research to reduce the chances of contracting the virus through sex.

The developers of the drug, Viiv Healthcare and the United Nations-backed public health organization Medicines Patent Pool, said sublicense agreements to produce the generic version were signed with Aurobindo, Cipla, and Viatris in March.

Policy analysts want Black Sea grain to reach poor countries READ MORE: Policy analysts want Black Sea grain to reach poor countries

In a statement on its website at the time, the MPP said the selected manufacturers will be able to develop and supply generic versions in 90 countries “subject to required regulatory approvals being obtained.

The drug is provided as an injection administered six times per year and is initiated with a single 600mg (3ml) jab given one month apart for two consecutive months, according to the MPP. However, a person must have a negative HIV-1 test prior to receiving it.

In South Africa, ViiV Healthcare holds the patent for CAB-LA until 2031, limiting competition. Viiv also announced that it has received regulatory approval for use of the drug in the United States, Australia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Malawi for at-risk adults and adolescents.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Quakes of destruction: The cost to rebuild
0:00
25:50
Border bias
0:00
27:43
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies