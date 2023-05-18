Four killed in attack on US embassy convoy in Nigeria

Two of the victims were local consulate staff and two were policemen

Gunmen in south-eastern Nigeria attacked a convoy of US embassy vehicles on Tuesday, killing two local employees and two police officers.

Reporter Judith Atibi told RT that the attack took place in the area of Ogbaru in Anambra State, a hotbed of separatist violence. She explained that the US embassy staff were on a humanitarian mission in the region.

The assailants set the victims’ bodies and vehicles ablaze, police spokesperson Tochukwu Ikenga told the media. He said three others – two police officers and a driver – have been abducted.

The US State Department said that there were no American citizens in the convoy during the incident, and that its personnel in Nigeria are cooperating with the country’s security agencies to investigate the attack.