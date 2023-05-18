icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
18 May, 2023 11:07
NIgerian chef attempts new cooking world-record

Hilda Bassey’s marathon culinary session surpassed that of India’s Lata Tondon’s 2019 ninety-hour session
NIgerian chef attempts new cooking world-record
Hilda Baci. ©  Instagram/hildabaci

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, known on social media as Hilda Baci, has been trending online and making headlines around the world after cooking nonstop for 100 hours in an attempt to land a world record.

Bassey launched her cooking marathon on Thursday and continued until Monday, creating over 55 recipes and over 100 meals to showcase the best of Nigerian cuisine. She is said to have beaten India’s Lata Tondon, who set the record in 2019 with a marathon session in a kitchen of 87 hours and 45 minutes. Tondon posted a message of support during Bassey’s cooking session, saying, “All the best, Linda. I hope to see you on the official site of Guinness World Records soon!

The Guinness world record team acknowledged Bassey’s attempt but said they “are looking forward to receiving the evidence” before they “can confirm the record is official.”

Akpa Chidinma, medical team head for Hilda Baci’s cookathon, told RT that “she has been very strong all through the whole time.” Some locals and fans also expressed pride in the ambitious chef, hoping that win for her would boost Nigeria’s global reputation.

