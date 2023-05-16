icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 May, 2023 12:19
HomeAfrica

South Africans march in solidarity with Palestinians (VIDEO)

Pretoria has accused Israel of “apartheid-like practices and inhuman acts”
South Africans march in solidarity with Palestinians (VIDEO)
South Africans protest against Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa. ©  AP Photo/Nardus Engelbrecht

Hundreds of people took to the streets in the South African city of Johannesburg on Monday to show solidarity with Palestinians, who are marking the 75th anniversary of the Nakba. The forcible displacement has been compared to the events of apartheid in South Africa in the 20th century.

The Nakba, which began in 1948, saw the uprooting of more than 750,000 Palestinians from their homeland, the destruction of more than 400 villages and towns, and the killing of thousands of people, according to the United Nations.

South Africa condemns in the strongest terms these Apartheid-like practices and inhuman acts committed by Israel for the purpose of establishing and maintaining domination and systematically oppressing Palestinians,” the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) said in a message of solidarity on behalf of the Republic of South Africa.

The CEIRPP accused the Israeli government of continuously violating international law and the human rights of Palestinians “with impunity” as it persists in implementing “discriminatory policies that champion the supremacy of some over others.”

